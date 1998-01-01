Seth Kwame Acheampong born December 18 1971 is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Mpraeso Constituency in the Eastern Region on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.

He obtained the following certificates;a P.G Diploma form GIMPA and an HND Diploma from Takoradi Polytechnic.

He was a Deputy Contract Engineer from 1998 to 2002,a senior construction engineer from 2003 to 2006 at Taisei corporation and a Member of Parliament from 2013 till date .

