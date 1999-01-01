Shaibu Mahama born October 15 1970 is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Daboya-Mankarigu Constituency in the Northern Region on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress.

He obtained a Bachelor of Commerce as well as a Diploma in Education from the University of Cape Coast,an MBA in Finance from De-MontFort University Leicester Business School,a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and a Barrister at Law ( Ghana School of Law).

Shaibu Mahama was the Brewery Accountant at Ghana Breweries Limited from 1999 to 2000,Purchase To Pay Manager at Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited from 2003 to 2007,an Associate at Just Kings & Associate from 2010 to 2012 and a Legal Officer from 2012 to 2016 at Savannah Accelerated Development Authority.

www.ghanaweb.com