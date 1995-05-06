Diamond Michelle Gbagonah popularly known as Shatta Michy was on born May 6 1994 in Norway is the ex fiancee of popular Ghanian dancehall music artiste Charles Nii Armah, Shatta Wale. Shatta Michy met her fiance when she was 17 years old.

Shatta Michy is a product of the Mfantsiman Girls’ Senior High School and pursued a course in marketing at the Wisconsin University College. She also reveals that she will study law in order to become a lawyer in the near future.

She is also an entrepreneur, owns a pub at East Legon and also runs a food business in Accra and Kumasi. Additionally, she has featured in a number of songs and music videos with Shatta Wale, released her single ‘spend di money’ and featured in a number of TV series.

The two were engaged traditionally and have a son together called Majesty.

