Sherry Ayitey is a Ghanaian politician. She was the former Minister for Environment, Science and Technology, former Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development as well as the Minister for Health from February 2013 to June 2014. She has been an active member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

She attended the Labone Senior High School and obtained a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry and Master of Science in industrial microbiology from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Kumasi. She is a fellow of the American universities of management, namely, the Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, and Kellogg Graduate School of Management.

She was involved with the 31st December Women's Movement, a nongovernmental organization affiliated to the NDC, whose president is Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, wife of Jerry Rawlings, former President of Ghana. She was the Projects and Programmes Officer of the organization.

After the NDC lost the Ghanaian presidential election in December 2000, the New Patriotic Party came to power with John Kufuor forming his government. Various NDC activists stood trial for different reasons.

Sherry Ayitey was put on trial with Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings in relation to the divestiture of the Ghana Rubber Estates Limited. Sherry Ayitey had been a member of the Divestiture Implementation Committee. Shortly before President Kufuor's term ended, his government decided to drop the charges against Mrs.Rawlings, Sherry Ayitey, and others. An Accra Fast Track High Court subsequently dropped the charges in January 2009.

After the 2008 presidential election, President John Atta Mills appointed her as Minister for Environment, Science and Technology in his government.

After the National Democratic Congress won the 2012 December elections, Ms. Hanny-Sherry Ayittey was appointed Minister of Health.

