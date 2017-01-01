Simon Osei-Mensah born 27 May 1961 is a Ghanaian politician, a member of the 6th Parliament and 4th Republic of Ghana, and a member of the New Patriotic Party in Ghana. He is the Ashanti Regional minister of Ghana. He was appointed by President Nana Addo Danquah Akuffo-Addo in January 2017 and was approved by the Members of Parliament in February 2017.

Simon Osei-Mensah was born on 27 May 1961 in a town known as Jachie in his region. He had his Master of Science degree in Economics from University of National and World Economics.

He is a Christian and is married with five children.

Osei-Mensah worked as Operations Manager at Kuapa Kokoo Credit Union before aspiring to go into office. He was voted into Parliament for the first time in 2005 and continued until his third term. He was afterwards appointed by President Nana Addo Danquah Akuffo-Addo (President of the Republic of Ghana).

