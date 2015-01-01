Francisca Gawugah known in the entertainment industry as Sista Afia is a Ghanaian high life, afro-pop and Afrobeat artist. She is the niece of popular ghanaian Bishop Duncan-Williams. She was on born January 7, 1993 in Accra, Ghana and grew up in Accra and Kumasi.

Sista Afia attended the Reverend John Teye Memorial Institute, Angel Educational Complex and Afia Kobi Ampe Girls Senior High School before relocating to the United Kingdom to pursue nursing.

Sista Afia returned to Ghana in 2015 to start her music career, groomed by Bisa Kdei. She made her first collaboration with Bisa Kdei "kro kro no" also being her first official release as a musician.

She also gained recognition and popularity after releasing her single "jeje" featuring dancehall artist Shatta Wale and Afezi Perry. Sister Afia also released the album "Queen Solomon" in 2018.

