His music journey began twelve years ago when he did his first demo in 2000 titled, “Suburo Emi”. He later joined forces with two boys which did not go far after the other boys decided to go their own way without him.

Determination had always been his prayer to which he was able to record his full demo in 2001 untitled “Enye Me Ma”.

To dig deeper into the meaning of “Odopa Yena”, Sky Tee says you don’t know how cherish able something is until you let go of it.

The album, which is set to drop hopeful the ending of this year on the Money Ain’t Shit Entertainment record label, will be the first solo set the young musician is bringing out. The set’s lead single, the up-tempo “Odopa Yena,” which features Sky Tee pulling a double duty, both rapping and singing.

Sky Tee added that the album also boasts of good love songs in all the genres of music. “The songs on the album suits all ages which centres on love subjects”, he continued. It’s not everyday that you hear about an artist doing good music. That’s where new entrant, Sky Tee differs from the rest of his peers. Sky Tee previewed his eagerly-anticipated album, “Odopa Yena” for Ghana Music.com.

Sky Tee is hoping to connect with his fans through the first instalment of his latest album which features Poonuni Man, Baby, Nana Wusu, Odeefour Patua, Nsemaa Poo and T-Cheq.

Sky Tee who is also a professional footballer made it clear in his interview that he hopes to be more than the Obrafours, Ofori Amponsahs and Saminis soon.