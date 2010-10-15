Sonnie Badu is a multiple award winning Gospel singer, songwriter, philanthropist,producer,TV presenter and author.He is arguably the most successful gospel export to emerge out of Africa in recent years.His unique blend of intimate worship,high class visuals,and his energetic style of ushering congregations into the presence of God is affecting lives worldwide. Sonnie leaves his audiences mesmerized both emotionally and spiritually.

Sonnie Badu began his musical career at a very tender age,under the tutelage of his father, a prominent preacher in his hometown of Accra,Ghana. His decision to become a gospel singer has to do with a close encounter with death at the age of 18, when he was struck with a deadly virus. He recounts that it was in this moment as he lay on the hospital bed slipping in and out of consciousness, with his mother singing hymns into his ear that he made a vow to rededicate his life to God, if he pulls through.It seemed like an irresistible offer to God as immediately he entered into that covenant, his body began to regain strength. It was then that Sonnie Badu ‘The Worshipper’ as he is popularly known was born.

In rising to the pinnacle of achievements, his hall of fame is replete with these significant laurels: he organized the first Africa worship concert in UK in congregation with most High Commissioners and ambassadors.In 2009,he received numerous honors and accolades for his contribution to the gospel community, winning a BEFFTA (Black Entertainment Fashion and Film Award) in the category of Best Gospel Artist.He was also the recipient of three awards at the Gospel Music Awards Italy in the categories of Best Gospel Artist in Europe, Best Worship Artist of the year and Best Worship song for the smash hit single ‘Covenant Keeping God’ and to crown the year, he was decorated the Best Gospel Male at the British Gospel Music Awards.

He added to his resume best worship song, video of the year and best male contemporary in the recent Africa Gospel Music Awards in UK.In 2010, Minster Badu received the two awards in the course of one month: Best Gospel Artist at the 2010 African Music Awards (AMA) held at the Wembley Arena in London on October 15th, 2010 and Best Musician at the GUBA Awards which was held in London on October 24th, 2010.

For Sonnie Badu, it is an honor and privilege to stand and lead God’s children in the art of spiritual intimacy. His ministry houses the presence of God and where God’s heart is, His hand will be. Testimonies of healing and breakthrough follow him wherever he sets up to praise. He has performed in a number of countries alongside gospel music stalwarts such as Bebe and Cece Winans, Donnie McClurkin, Yolanda Adams, Martha Munizzi Alvin Slaughter, Kierra Kiki Sheared, Noel Robinson, Muyiwa, Kurt Carr, Lionel Richardson, Ron Kenoly, Juanita Bynum and more.

In 2008 he launched the annual ‘Sonnie Badu Worships’ program. So far the event has been held in London, Germany, Italy, Ireland, New York, Maryland, Atlanta, Virginia, New Jersey, Ohio, Texas, Ghana and Canada and its reputations continues to spread with more nations coming on board in the new year. At the moment, Sonnie’s main task is to help improve the lives of those less privileged in Africa and indeed other parts of the world. In this regard he has stepped up his Ministries Charity Project, ‘Thy Dwelling Place’ Orphanage. He undeniably has an unfinished business with destiny; therefore watch out for more of intimate prophetic worship and Sonnie Badu Clothing line known as’The Worshipper’s Garment’ (SB.WG) as well as two new books scheduled for release in 2010.

