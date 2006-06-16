KENNETH APPIAH leader of the group, is a composer, arranger, and an Afro pop performer. He is a native of Accra, Ghana. His music is in many ways unique, well performed and highly inspiring.

Ken led the Soul Winners - Apostolic in Ghana to release four successful albums which won the best gospel medium group award for three consecutive years (2002, 2003, and 2004) and now lives in the USA taking his game to the next level.

On 16TH June 2006, he performed alongside two American gospel stars Donnie Mclurckin and Tye Trebbet in the McDonaldï¿½s Gospelfest singing contest. The track, "No Jesus No Life", took the whole audience of the New York City center to their feet to praise God with his group.

SOUL WINNERS APOSTOLIC INTERNATIONAL .USA NAMELY:

OSEI NYARKO (BACK VOCALS), SAMUEL AYEH (BASS), BENJAMIN BOAFO (KEYBOARDS)THOMAS O. ANNAN (DRUMS), KWABENA A. DUAH (KEYBOARDS), MICHEAL NUNNO (TRUMPETS), VICTOR BOAFO JNR (BACK VOCALS)

The group has become the most sought after Ghanaian gospel group in the USA, performing on request for concerts, churches, conventions and crusades.

Currently, they are preparing for evangelistic tours in the USA (Maryland, Ohio, New York, Philadelphia, Rhode Island and Pennsylvania) and Canada. As witnesses of the death and resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ, Ken said they would like to perform regularly and produce an album per year to proclaim the message of the gospel of Jesus to the lost souls.

Generally, they have built a huge fans base which has become interested in their style of music and the presence of God that comes with it whenever they perform. Ken said they are preparing for their next album "YOU MUST BE BORN AGAIN".

