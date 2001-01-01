The State of the Nation is an annual address to Parliament given by the President of the republic of Ghana covering economic, social, and financial state of the country according to Article 67 of the 1992 constitution of Ghana.

The state of the nation address, also known as SONA, was first implemented under the administration of the second President of the Fourth Republic of Ghana (The John Agyekum Kufour Administration). Records show that in 18 years at the helm of Ghana, former President of Ghana (Jerry John Rawlings Administration) did not deliver a single State of the Nation address even though the national constitution they worked with explicitly demanded that he did so. Former president John Agyekum Kufuor, was the first president to deliver the state of the nation address in Ghana hence Sticking rigidly to the letter of the constitution, which says the president should give a State of the Nation address at the beginning and close of every parliamentary session. since then The state of the nation has been in existence.

YEAR TOPIC/TITLE OF SPEECH

2001 John Agyekum Kufour

2002 John Agyekum Kufour

2003 John Agyekum Kufour

2004 John Agyekum Kufour

2005 John Agyekum Kufour

2007 John Agyekum Kufour

2008 John Agyekum Kufour

2009 John Evans Atta Mills Rescue Plan For a Better Ghana

2010 John Evans Atta Mills Partners In Vision

2012 John Evans Atta Mills Still Building a Better Ghana

2013 John Dramani Mahama Advancing the Better Ghana Agenda - Opportunities for Growth

2015 John Dramani Mahama

2017 John Dramani Mahama

(Nana Akuffo Addo)

2018 Nana Akuffo Addo 2019 Nana Akuffo Addo