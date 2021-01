Stella Addo is a successful and popular Ghana gospel singer.Her hit single Empare Me is a staple in many Ghana churches,and indeed the song has grown in popularity to the point that it is difficult to imagine Stella Addo without thinking of Empare Me.

Stella Addo attended school at Yaa Asantewaa,and works with US based international music production company Gospel Entertainment Group.

www.ghanaweb.com