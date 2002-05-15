Who are your heroes? Why?

My heroes are people who have an independant spirit. Those who stand up for their beliefs and are true to their convictions. To name a few: Ghandi, Kofi Annan, Audrey Hepburn, Oprah Winfrey, children with disabilities and my mother.



Are you currently a student?

No.



Are you currently employed?

Yes. I am a professional model.



Please list educational/technical/professional schools you have attended and the type of certificate or degree awarded:

Secondary School Certificate

Center for Languages and Professional Studies

Travolex College degree







What do you hope to be doing in 10 years?

In 10 year, I hope to be a former Miss Universe, and have a career as CEO of my own Public Relations Consultancy. I hope to have started a family, but, most importantly, I hope to be living a very happy and personally enriching life.