Hon. Stephen Amoanor Kwao was born on 12th September, 1951 at Akrusu Saisi in the Upper Manya Krobo of the Eastern Region of Ghana.

Education

Akrusu Saisi R.C. Primary School – (1956-1962)

Asesewa R.C. Middle School - (1962-1966)

St. Martin's Secondary School (Adoagyiri-Nsawam) – (1967-1971)

Mt. Mary Training College (Somanya-Krobo) – 1974-1976)

University College of Education, Winneba - (1992-1996)

University College of Education, Winneba – (1998-1999)

His academic qualifications are:

MSLC - 1966

GCE 'O' Level - 1971

Certificate 'A' 2-years (Post Secondary) – 1976

3 – Year Diploma - 1996

B.ED Degree - 1999

Work History

Assistant Headmaster, Asesewa R.C.K.G. (1976-1977)

Assistant Headmaster, Asesewa R.C. Middle 'B' (1977-1979)

Assistant Headmaster, Asesewa R.C. Middle 'A' (1979-1985)

Headmaster, Asesewa R.C. Complex School (JSS) (1987-1992)

Teacher, Krobo Girls' Secondary School (1996-1998)

Assistant Headmaster, Dzomoa R.C. JSS (1999-2000)

He was until his appointment a Deputy Director at the Ghana Education Service.

Other positions held include:

Chairman of Asesewa Area

Headteachers' Association (1987-1992)

Chairman of Krobo Girls Teachers' Welfare Association (1996-1998)

Politics

He was N.D.C Constituency Secretary (1992-1993).

Hon. Stephen Amoanor Kwao has been a Member of Ghana's Parliament since 2001 on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the Upper Manya Krobo Constituency. In 2009, President Mills appointed Kwao as Minister for Employment and Social Welfare. He was moved to the Office of the President as a Minister of State in a cabinet reshuffle in January 2010.

Hon. Stephen Amoanor Kwao was dropped as Minister when President John Dramani Mahama won the elections in 2012, he is married with four (4) children.

