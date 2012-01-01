Mr. Atubiga is a communoications memebr of the National Democratic Congress.He hails from Binduri in the Upper East Region of Ghana.

He contested for the 2012 Paliamentary Primary Elections in the Binduri Constituency. He then joined the party's commuications team after he was defeated.

Mr. Stephen Atubiga is an electrician by profession and is a service personnel at the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

He was jailed in 2013 following the 2012 Supreme Court Landmark Petition

