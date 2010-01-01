Strongman Burner, known in real life as Osei Kwaku Vincent (born on 10th 0f February,1993) is a Ghanaian Hip-hop Artiste who is fast rising due to his great talent and unique rap style. He has over the past few years won the hearts of most Ghanaians including fellow artistes.

He saw himself in the limelight after winning the "Focus fm Freestyle Friday" in 2010, "Kfm Freestyle Saturday" in 2011 and "Tha Next Big Thang In Gh Hip-hop" in 2012. In fact, Strongman Burner is regarded as the most creative rapper in Ghana.

http://www.mtv.com/a