Strongman
Strongman
- Date of Birth:
- 1993-02-10
- Place of Birth:
- Ghana
Osei Kwaku Vincent born February 10, 1993 and popularly known as Strongman Burner in the music industry is a Ghanaian hip-hop artist well known for his unique rap style which is more proverbial like that of of Obrafour.
Strongman attended Ahmadiyya Senior High School and later further his education to the tertiary level by attending University of Cape Coast.
He started off when he was still a student at T.I Amass and has built for himself a fanbase and also won the hearts of fellow music artists.
In 2012, He won the ‘Focus Fm Freestyle Friday‘ as well as ‘Kfm Freestyle Saturday ‘ in 2011 and the ‘ Tha Next Big Thang in Gh Hip-hop in 2012. Strongman was a member of the MicBurnerz Music and was coached by Azee Ntwene.
He had his own record label ‘Strong Empire‘ and is currently signed to Sarkcess Music owned by Sarkodie.
Discography
List of Strongman's songs.
Big Boy
Pilolo
Bossu
Baby Girl
Don't Try
Wahali
Transformer
Immortal
Odasini
Nana Ama
Still Nigga
Crazy For You
Ups & Down
21st Century
The Second Coming
Vision
Kings of Gods
Monster
Obi Pe
Girl Kasa
Nkokra
Twa Wo Nan Ase
Mmaa
Dose
Onoaa Na Mepe
Paid My Dues
My Vibe
Mene Woaa
Paper
Hooks & Lines
You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet
Old School
No Diss
