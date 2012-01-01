Osei Kwaku Vincent born February 10 ,1993 and popularly known as Strongman Burner in the music industry is a Ghanaian hip-hop artist well known for his unique rap style which is more proverbial like that of of Obrafour . He started off when he was still a student at T.I Amass and has built for himself a fanbase and also won the hearts of fellow music artists .

In 2012 , He won the ‘Focus Fm Freestyle Friday ‘ as well as ‘Kfm Freestyle Saturday ‘ in 2011 and the ‘ Tha Next Big Thang in Gh Hip-hop in 2012 . Strongman was a member of the MicBurnerz Music and was coached by Azee Ntwene . He had his own record label ‘Strong Empire ‘ and is currently signed to Sarkcess Music owned by Sarkodie .

www.ghanaweb.com