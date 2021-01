Suleyman Ali "Sulley" Muntari born 27 August 1984 is a Ghanaian professional footballer who plays as a central midfielder.During his time with Internazionale, he helped the team win the Champions League in 2009–10 and the Serie A title in 2008–09 and 2009–10.He was also part of the Portsmouth team that won the FA Cup in 2007–08.

A full international for Ghana since 2002, he has earned over 80 caps for the national team and has been selected for two Africa Cup of Nations tournaments and three FIFA World Cups.He is the elder brother of Tondela player Sulley Muniru.

Muntari's abilities first came to light in youth tournaments, while he was playing for Liberty Professionals youth team. He became a regular member of Ghana under-20 team at the age of 16 as they finished runners-up at the 2001 FIFA World Youth Championship in Argentina, losing out to the hosts in the final. Despite impressing during a trial with Manchester United after the tournament, he ended up joining Italian club Udinese. He joined Udinese in 2001, where his first season was spent in the reserves.

He made his first-team debut on 6 November 2002, against Milan. In his second full season, he made 23 appearances,and increased his standing to 33 appearances the following season, although indiscipline saw him sent off three times in 16 matches in the 2006–07 season

He had his debut on 11 August 2007 against Derby County in an away game.His performance of note was away at Aston Villa where he scored two spectacular long-range goals.He also played four FA Cup matches, scoring the winner from the penalty spot in a 1–0 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford in the Sixth Round of the FA Cup.He was in the starting XI that won the 2008 FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium over Cardiff City. He left Fratton Park after one season to join Internazionale.

On 2 March 2007, it was reported in the Italian press that Internazionale were preparing a summer offer for the midfielder.Injuries to Esteban Cambiasso and Patrick Vieira underlined just how short of ball-winning midfielders the Nerazzurri were,and they would be looking to remedy the problem in June 2007. Transfer consultants Marco Branca and Gabriele Oriali were looking around Europe for possible options and Muntari seemed to be their man at the insistence of coach Roberto Mancini,although Muntari ultimately went to Portsmouth in the summer of 2007.

On 21 July 2008, however,Italian newspaper La Repubblica reported that with the probable failure of new Inter coach José Mourinho to land his former Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard, Muntari was now his top target central midfield target.The reports gathered pace in the Italian press in the next few days that Muntari had already agreed a four-year contract with Inter. But Portsmouth manager Harry Redknapp told Sky Sports News, "I don't want to sell him.He is one of my best players and is a terrific young talent" when quizzed about Inter's supposed interest in Muntari.

On 24 July 2008, the BBC and Gazzetta dello Sport reported that Muntari would complete a €14 million plus bonuses move to Inter. He finally completed his move to Inter on 28 July 2008 and wore the number 20 jersey, previously worn by Álvaro Recoba for many years.

On 22 November 2008, Muntari scored the winner, redirecting a wayward Zlatan Ibrahimovi? shot, in the Derby d'Italia against rivals Juventus.Two weeks later, Muntari scored a back heel goal against Napoli at the San Siro after a great cross from Maicon,a match that ended 2–1 for Inter.In the very last Serie A match of the season, on 31 May 2009 against Atalanta, he opened the scoring for Inter after blasting in a Luís Figo cross from outside the penalty box.

Later, his shot on goal was parried by the goalkeeper, but Esteban Cambiasso scored from the rebound to make the score 3–3. Inter eventually won 4–3 and Muntari won his first Scudetto after his first season with the club.

In August 2009, José Mourinho again found himself causing controversy after commenting that Muntari, a practicing Muslim, was lacking fitness and energy due to fasting during the month of Ramadan. He was reported to have said "Muntari had some problems related to Ramadan, perhaps with this heat it's not good for him to be doing this fasting. Ramadan has not arrived at the ideal moment for a player to play a football match,

However, since these comments, many Muslims and non-Muslims have come out in defense of Mourinho, saying that no offense was meant towards the player, but while the manager could have been more tactful in his treatment of the issue it stands to reason that a lack of food and water will affect a player's stamina and energy level.

On 15 January 2011, Inter Technical Director Marco Branca confirmed Muntari had handed in an official transfer request.A number of Premier League clubs were speculated to be interested in Muntari.Loan to Sunderland On 26 January 2011,Premier League club Sunderland were given permission to hold talks with Muntari, and on 29 January, he signed for Sunderland on loan from Inter until the end of the 2010–11 season.

On 7 May 2011, he was initially credited with his first and only goal in a 2–1 win over Bolton Wanderers, but this was subsequently recorded as a Zat Knight own goal.On 13 May 2011, Sunderland opted not to sign Muntari on a permanent basis, and he returned to Inter. On 31 January 2012, Muntari joined Milan on loan. On 19 February 2012, Muntari scored his first goal as a Milan player on his debut, in a Serie A away match against Cesena, which Milan won 3–1.

On 25 February 2012, with Milan leading 1–0 against Juventus, Muntari appeared to have doubled Milan's lead with a header from a cross by Urby Emanuelson, however the goal was not given by referee Paolo Tagliavento despite the ball crossing the line while being saved by Gianluigi Buffon; the match ended 1–1. On 2 May 2012, Muntari scored a goal against Atalanta in a game that ended 2–0, bringing Milan one point behind leaders Juventus.Juventus eventually went on to win the Serie A title that year, beating Milan to the Scudetto by four points. Massimiliano Allegri said to Milan Channel in May 2012 that Muntari would play with Milan for a further two years until June 2014.

Muntari officially signed for Milan on a free transfer after his Inter contract expired on 1 July 2012. While on holiday in the off-season, Muntari picked up a knee injury playing beach football that could keep him out for the entire first half of the 2012–13 season.

On 20 February 2013, Muntari scored a goal to give Milan a two-goal lead against Barcelona ahead of the second leg in the last 16 tie in the UEFA Champions League. However, it was not enough as Barcelona knocked Milan out in the return leg at the Camp Nou, 4–0 and 4–2 on aggregate.

On 8 May 2013, Muntari scored his first goal in 2012–13 season in a match against Pescara, which Milan won 4–0.Later that month, he was fined €10,000 and suspended for two matches after being sent off during a game against Roma for manhandling referee Gianluca Rocchi whilst protesting a call.

On 6 October, Muntari put on an impressive performance for Milan as he scored two goals against Juventus, though Juventus went on to win the game 3–2.On 16 December Muntari scored a late goal against Roma to salvage a 2–2 draw.He was then sent off the following match against former club Inter when he hit Zdravko Kuzmanovi?, receiving a three-match ban.

On 18 May, Muntari helped Milan win the three points against Sassuolo when Muntari scored a goal and helped Milan win the match 2-1. On 18 June 2014, Muntari signed a new two-year contract with Milan. On 31 August 2014, Muntari scored in Milan's opening game in the 2014–15 Serie A as Milan beat Lazio 3–1.