Suleyman Ali "Sulley" Muntari born 27 August 1984 is a Ghanaian professional footballer who plays as a central midfielder.During his time with Internazionale, he helped the team win the Champions League in 2009–10 and the Serie A title in 2008–09 and 2009–10.He was also part of the Portsmouth team that won the FA Cup in 2007–08.

A full international for Ghana since 2002, he has earned over 80 caps for the national team and has been selected for two Africa Cup of Nations tournaments and three FIFA World Cups.He is the elder brother of Tondela player Sulley Muniru.

Muntari's abilities first came to light in youth tournaments, while he was playing for Liberty Professionals youth team. He became a regular member of Ghana under-20 team at the age of 16 as they finished runners-up at the 2001 FIFA World Youth Championship in Argentina, losing out to the hosts in the final. Despite impressing during a trial with Manchester United after the tournament, he ended up joining Italian club Udinese. He joined Udinese in 2001, where his first season was spent in the reserves.

He made his first-team debut on 6 November 2002, against Milan. In his second full season, he made 23 appearances,and increased his standing to 33 appearances the following season, although indiscipline saw him sent off three times in 16 matches in the 2006–07 season