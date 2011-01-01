Teephlow whose real name is Lukeman Ekow Baidoo, born June 20 1991 to Mr. Mohammed Baidoo an educationist and Khadija Baidoo, a business woman and the last of six children is a Ghanaian award-winning hip-hop recording artiste. He was also born in Kotokuraba in the Central Region of Ghana.

He attended the Ekumfi T.I Ahmadiyya Senior High School and earned a BSC Quantity Surveying at the Kwame Nkrumah University Of Science and Technology. He started music while in the University and built a fanbase in 2011 and gained recognition by participating in ‘The Next Big Thing ‘ show and came out as the first runner up. He was then signed to Ghanaian producer Hammer of the last two Music Group after the show.Hammer then featured Teephlow on Kwaw Kese’s song ‘ Swedru Agona’.

In 2014, he released his debut single, ‘ The Warning’ featuring Sarkodie . Teephlow has released singles including Hosana and Dues. Teephlow is currently with Teephlow Music also Revolve Records which is his . He is managed by his brothers . Ibrahim Kwame Baidoo as the artist manager since 2013. Hameed Baidoo in charge of brand and creative development , Kwame Asante as his official D.j and Elorm Beenie as project publicist.

Teephlow released his debut tape the ‘Phlowducation EP’ at the Coconut Grove Hotel Accra IN 2017‘with production from ShowBeatz , Possigee , Carl Zeus,Two Bars and Seshie. There were also guest appearances from Reggie Rockstoen , FlowkingStone , Edem , Epixode among others.

In 2018 , Teephlow won ‘Record of the Year ‘at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards. He has also been nominated for several awards including Central Awards , Jigwe Awards and the Ghana Entertainment Awards .

