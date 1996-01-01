The Tagoe Sisters is a gospel duo of twin sisters who hit the gospel trail over two decades ago. Lydia Dedei Yawson nee Tagoe and Elizabeth Korkoi Tagoe were born to Hammond Ayikwei Tagoe of Korle-Wokon, a suburb of Accra and Theresa Aidoo of Dunkwa-on-Offin in the Central Region on July 27, in the 60s.They had their education at the Alogboshie primary and middle schools, near Achimota in Accra. They continued to the YMCA to learn dressmaking but abandoned it to answer their call musically. Even though their parents were against their singing when showed a strong inclination towards that line, they were not dissuaded and joined the I am that I am church choir.

Together with Hannah Tsia Mensah, they became the I am Three Sisters and were the great force behind the great I Am That I Am Church and toured the country in year long conventions. They did not sing gospel songs but collaborated and supported musicians such as Felix Bell, Gemann, Sidiku Buari and other top Ivorian musicians.

With the Advent Heralds between 1982 and 1983, the twins performed during the Open Bible Crusade which toured the length and breadth of the country and came to be recognized as the first group or duo male and female rendering contemporary gospel music to the nation. That they are Ghana Queens of contemporary gospel music is not in doubt. Through their Godfather, Nana Ekumfi II, they met the late reverend Amoako who became their spiritual leader in 1985.

In 1987, Reverend Amoako took them along to a program in London and when they returned they released their first album a year later titled, Stay In My Heart. They followed it by, Nyame Ye Kese in 1990. In the same year when they were returning to Accra from a crusade in Takoradi, they had a fatal accident between Mankessim and Apam and they lost spiritual leader Rev. Amoako. But they met Reverend Yawson at the Harvesters Evangelistic Ministries All Pastors and Evangelist Conference (APRICON) and that set the twins on another course.

Rev Yawson started writing their songs and two years later they came out with Yesu Be Ye Ama Wo, and followed with Manya Yesu (1994), Anka Matete (1996) and Watua Maka in (2000). Their exciting music has traveled all over the world transcending cultural and political barriers, leaving joy and inspirations wherever they performed. The two-part style of singing and the occasional injections of the two-part harmony have come to stay, and other gospel duos and trios have picked that style.

According to the twins, God is using them to set people free from their troubles, sin, mending hearts, inspiring and encouraging people to believe in the Lord and above all, reach out to the poor and needy bringing them hope and closer to the Almighty. In 2006, they released, Eto Betwa.