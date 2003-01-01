Theophilus Tagoe, aka CASTRO who hails from Takoradi, was born in 1982 to Lydia Tagoe, a trader, and Mr Coffie, an accountant at the Takoradi Harbour. He attended Anglican Primary and J.S.S in Takoradi.

Among the accolades that he won for himself, the most current one was the 2014 VGMAs award winner for Highlife Song of the Year for the song “Odo Pa”.

“Castro-the Destroyer” as he was fondly called will be remembered for his last current hit song, “Odo Pa” which features Asamoah ‘Baby Jet’ Djan and Kofi Kinaata, and his master class collaboration with Sarkodie on “Adonai”.

He started singing at the tender age of 10. Before he launched his debut album in 2003, he had features on hip-life group 4x4 hit track, “Sikletele” which officially introduced him into the local music scene. Just like his current album, “Sradinam” in no time became one of the favourite hits for many Ghanaians.

Later he proved his superiority when he featured on the beat maker, J-Q of Q-Lex promotion’s compilation which also featured great rappers like, Buk Bak, 4X4, Pop Skinny.

And then later, with Okra, Obrafour, Kow Kese, Dogo and others, they came out with execution diary under the execution record label

Just before his current mega blaster “toffee”, Castro had given his voice on Buk Bak’s album which also made a great impact in the music arena.

His dream was to retire and become a producer. His vision was to help bring talented hidden young artiste to limelight. He believes that by becoming a producer, he would tap the young talented artiste and groom them for the market.