Thomas Nyarko Ampem is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Asuogyaman Constituency in the Eastern Region on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress.

He obtained an MSC in Finance from Virginia Commonwealth University ,U.S.A , a Teacher’s Cert A from Peki Training College.He also attended the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology .

www.ghanaweb.com