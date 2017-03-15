Tina Gifty Naa Ayele Mensah born 23 January,1964 in Jamestown,Accra Ghana is a Ghanaian politician and the member of parliament for Weija-Gbawe constituency.She is a member of the New Patriotic Party and was appointed into office as deputy Health Minister Nana Addo on 15 March 2017 .

She holds a bachelor's degree in Public Administration and a Masters in International Relations and Diplomacy from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration.

She was the Managing Director of Gemens Company Limited,in Mamprobi,Accra.She was awarded in 2017 for outstanding leadership by Ghana - Nigeria Organization.

Tina Gifty Naa Ayely Mensah secured 34,216 votes out of the 59,926 valid votes cast in the 2016 parliamentary elections.Obuobia Darko-Opoku and Jessica Adwoa Mannuel were the contesting candidates.

