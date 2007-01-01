Nii Addo Quaynor (Tinny) hails from Osu and was born in the 80's to Ricky Tetteh Quaynor and Naa Badu Quaynor. He got the name Tinny from her mum. He is the last born of the 6 children of his parents i.e. four boys and 2 boys. He had his primary education at the Osu Home School and then went to Hepter International School Akim Oda . He later moved to Salem J.S.S. He then continued at the Okuapeman Secondary School for his secondary education.

Tinny got into the music industry at the age of 8, by singing and rapping at parties and fun fairs. In 1994 he started performing at Fun World, an entertainment programme which was organized every Sunday at the Ghana National Theatre.

His first album was not successful because the engineering works were not so good. Not satisfied with his first album, he later went on to do Makola Kwakwe, which became a number 1 hit in the country. Tinny, will forever be remembered as the artist who broke into the predominantly Twi dominated hiplife music with his fast rhyming raps and punch lines in Ga. His debut album marked the beginning of his musical career as one of the youngest in the hiplife game. His distinct flow and ability to manipulate beats makes him a delight to listen to, whether on his own track or as a guest artist. His self-professed sex appeal and claim to be Aletse makes him controversial as well as exciting.

In 2007, Tinny was picked by MTV to have his video for 'Incomplete' shot by world renowned Director Rachel Watanabe-Batton. This track was taken from his Aletse Ogboo album. In 2008, Tinny had the chance to record a single with Ja Rule when Ja Rule was in Ghana to perform during the 2008 Ghana Music Awards. The single is set to be released soon.

Tinny has also performed with artistes like Ekow Shailo, Dogo ,Obrafour, Etuo Buba, Bandana and many others. He has performed in Nigeria and even released a special album for the Nigerian market in 2007. He loves playing video games, especially soccer and writing his songs. His dreams are to make a big impact on the Ghanaian music industry.