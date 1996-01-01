Tony Tony Tony, also known as T-Cube was born in Kumasi (Ash Town) Ghana. He attended St. Louis Jr. Prep school, and later attended Kumasi Technical Institute. T-Cube began his rise in the music industry in teh early 90's by battling other musicians in lyric duals.

In 1996 T-Cube moved to the US and joined a group called Goldcoasters. Two years later the group disbanded to focus on solo projects. T-Cube released his first album Adefode in 2006. The album contained his hit single Ghana Maa. Recently T-Cube has begun working on a new hiplife album with an international flair.