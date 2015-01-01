Ursula Owusu-Ekuful born 20 October 1964 is a lawyer,women's rights activist and a Ghanaian parliamentarian representing Ablekuma West constituency.She has been the Minister of Communications for Ghana since the assumption of power by the New Patriotic Party in January 2016.

In April 2018 she suffered a backlash from section of the Ghanaian community when she made headlines for sharing a post on social media that suggested Ghanaian Muslims were intolerant. On Saturday,the 29th day of September 2018,She was installed as the Nkosuohemaa (Development Queen) by the traditional leaders and the people of Akem Asuom in the Eastern Region of Ghana. The instalment took place at the Palace of Asuomhene Osabarima Ofosuhene Apenteng II.

Owusu-Ekuful attended Labone Senior High School and proceeded to Mfantsiman Girls Secondary School to have her sixth form education.She furthered her education at the University of Ghana and the Ghana School Of Law where she obtained an LLB.She was called to the bar in 1990.She has attended courses including one at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre. From the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre, she obtained a Masters in Conflict, Peace and Security. She worked for ten years as a lawyer before leading a technology company. In 2012 she was elected to be the Member of Parliament for the Ablekuma West Constituency.

In 2015 she and other women MPs were subject to personal attacks after there was a dispute over places reserved for women members of parliament.She was reported as saying that she was considering her future in politics,but the following year she became the Minister of Communications. Before her current position as the Minister of Communication she served on different boards and in different capacities in her professional career. She served as a Managing Consultant, N. U. Consult Legal, Governance and Gender Consultants, the Director of Vodafone Ghana Company Limited, a member of the Ghana Bar Association, an Executive Member of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) Ghana and a member of African Women Lawyers Association (AWLA), Ghana. In 2015 she contested and won the NPP parliamentary primaries in the Ablekuma West Constituency.She retained her parliamentary seat during the 2016 Ghanaian general elections by winning with 34,376 votes out of the 60,558 valid votes casted making 56.96%.

In 2017,Ursula Owusu was appointed The Minister for Communications and accepted the offer to become the development queen (Nkosuohemaa) of Akyem Asuom in the Kwaebibirem District of the Eastern Region.

