Veronica Bekoe is a Biological Scientist from Ghana.She is known for her impact in the invention and discovery of the Veronica Bucket used to reduce communicable diseases.

Veronica attended Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) where she obtained Bachelors of Science in Biology in Biological Science between 1972 – 1972.

Her career in the Ghana Health Service (GHS) spanned from 1972-2008, working at the Public Health and Reference Laboratory and worked as a prime person for the National AIDS/STI Control Program.

Veronica is noted for her invention of the Veronica Bucket.The bucket was invented to curb or reduce Cholera, Diarrhoea among others. In 2020 the bucket was widely used in African continent in other to fight the global pandemic Corona Virus (COVID 19) or SARS-COV-2.

