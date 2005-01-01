Wahab Wumbei Suhuyini is a Ghanaian politician born September 20 1955 and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Tolon Constituency in the Northern Region on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.

He obtained the following certificates;Teachers Diploma,School of Languages, Ajumako,B. ED from University of Education, Winneba a Teachers Cert A from Bagabaga Training College,as well as a Teacher’s Diploma from Ghana School of Languages.and a, B. ED University of Education,Winneba.

Before representing the Tolon Constituency,he was a classroom teacher between 1978 and 1984 (GES) and worked as the AG. REGIONAL Coordinator between 1992 and 1994 (NFED) he was later a Vice Principal within the period of 2001 to 2005 (GDCP) and he became a District Chief Executive from 2005 to 2009 (MLGRDE).

Ghanaweb