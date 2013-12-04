William Ato Essien is a self made banker,he obtained a bachelor's degree in marketing from central university college. Ato Essien acquired his wealth when he set up First Capital Plus (FCP) in 2009, the company went on to grow as a micro finance with deposit base of GHC 36.06 million and with a total asset size of GHC 47.18 million by the end of 2010. In 2013, First Capital Plus Bank had a deposit base of GHC 211.11 million and total assets of GHC 286.80 million. According to the Bank of Ghana, FCP has a market share of 16% of the advances of savings and loans companies and 19% of the sector total assets. P>Ato Essien managed to grow FCP within a few years of operating by increasing the financial firm’s base deposit and assets whilst consequently qualifying FCP to acquire a universal banking license; the bank was given a full license on 4 December 2013 and became officially known as First Capital Plus (FCP) Bank.

William Ato Essien was worth about $1.9 billion in 2011 when he acquired a 24% stake in Gye Nyame Resources in Zimbabwe. The now defunct diamond mine has been closed down on environmental grounds and bad business practices. Gye Nyame Resources was a joint venture between the state-owned Zimbabwe Mining Development Corporation (ZMDC) and Bill Minerals which was represented by Ghanaian businessman William Ato Essien. Gye Nyame Resources was granted the Marange mining concessions and Ato Essien owned 24% of the company. The SEK Global report estimated the value of the concession to be in excess of $10 billion. William Ato Essien is the Founder & President of Essien Swiss International Capital Holdings, ESICH Life Assurance Company Ltd and Ocean Spring Natural Mineral Water.

He is also a Partner Director for Lloyds Brokers Company Limited. Ato Essien’s First Capital Plus and First Capital of Switzerland Investment Bank are to set up a sugar processing factory in Kyebi, capital of the Abuakwa State in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

