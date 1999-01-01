William Kwasi Aboah born 4 June 1939 is a Ghanaian barrister and politician. He is the Minister for Interior of Ghana.

Education

William Aboah attended the Larteh Presby Boarding School between 1951 and 1954.He attended the Police Training Depot, passing out as a constable.While working,he took other courses at the Accra Workers College between 1965 and 1970.

He attended the Police College in 1977,qualifying as an Assistant Superintendent of Police.He studied law at the University of Ghana between 1978 and 1981, graduating with the LL.B. degree.He continued to the Ghana School of Law, qualifying as a Barrister-at-Law.He studied for the Masters degree in Law at the University College London.

Work History

William Aboah started work as a police constable. He later worked as a Detective Inspector.

He rose to the rank of Inspector in the Police,working in the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).He held various posts within the Ghana Police, becoming Commander of the Ashanti Region Police.He was seconded to the Ghana Immigration Service where he served as the Director.He became head of the CID in August 1999.

He was awarded the Sword of Honour presented by the Head of State of Ghana for being all rounds Best Cadet Officer in 1977 and has attended a number of international training programmes,some of which he served as facilitator.

Politics

William Aboah was appointed by President John Atta Mills as the Minister for Interior following a cabinet reshuffle in January 2012.

www.ghanaweb.com