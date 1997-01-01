William Kwasi Sabi born August 23 1966 is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Dormaa East Constituency in the Brong-Ahafo Region on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.

He obtained a B.S.C Administration from the University of Ghana and a Master of Public Health from the University of Cape Town. William Kwasi Sabi was the Hospital Administrator at Crholic Health th Service, Sunyani from 1997 to 2003 Operations Manager at N.H.I.A from 2008 to 2010,a lecturer at Catholic University from 2005 to 2009 and a Management Consultant at MDF- West Africa Limited from 2010 to 2012.

