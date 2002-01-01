Ghana Famous People

William Agyapong Quaitoo is a Ghanaian politician. He served as a member of parliament for Akim Oda Constituency, Eastern Region in the 7th Parliament. He was appointed Deputy Minister of Agriculture in 2013.

He was born on September 11, 1966, and hails from Akim Gyadam in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

He obtained a Diploma from Galilee College, Israel, and attended the University of Cape Coast where he graduated with a BSC (HONS) in Chemistry and a Diploma in Education. He also has an MBA from the University of Ghana. William Quaitoo started his career in 2000 when he was appointed Market Development Manager of OIC International. He served as manager of the establishment till 2002.

In 2002, he was appointed Programme Manager of Enterprise Works, Ghana where he worked in that position till 2006. In late 2006, he was offered another appointment as Manager of the Ghana Cocoa Board until 2012.

In August 2017, Quaitoo made some ethnocentric comments about people in the Northern region of Ghana. In his statement, he said "Our brothers [in northern Ghana], it is so difficult to deal with them. I lived there for 27 years, I speak Dagbani like a Dagomba and all that. They are very difficult people. Nobody can substantiate this. If anybody says that his farm was destroyed by armyworm, the person would have to come and prove it. We have no records of that. It's just a way of taking money from the government; that's what they do all the time."

This statement was met with disapproval from the general public. He was asked to resign from his office as Deputy Minister of Agriculture.

