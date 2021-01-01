Willie and Mike is a gospel duo based in Kumasi, Ghana. It comprises Asamoah Williams (Willie) and Adomako Michael (Mike).

Willie who hails from Asante Mampong was born in Kumasi on 20th may 1980 to Emmanuel Asamoah a tutor, and Agnes Dufie a seamstress. He attended Garden city commercial college in Kumasi. By age seven, Willie had lost his father; the family had to be taken care of solely by his mother. At eight he was given to Rev. Kofi Asiedu to whom he gives commendation for his Christian life.

Mike who hails from Sekondi-Takoradi was also born in Kumasi to Mr. John Kofi Adomako a civil servant and Madam Joyce Ocran an educationist. He had his education at Atebubu Secondary School in the Brong Ahafo Region, where he was the choir leader from Form 2. At age four his parents divorced. He was cared for solely by his mother. At fourteen, he moved to stay with his father who was then the deputy co-coordinating director in Atebubu. After Senior Secondary School, his father was transferred to Drobo in the same region. Mike had to come back to Kumasi because he realized his Christian life was dwindling.

The duo, who were childhood friends reunited when they joined a singing group called Divine Melodians in Kumasi. The two preached in markets and schools to win souls for the lord. With their natural talent, in the writing of song the two decided to take the word further through music. They had to sleep at the church office as caretakers of the churchâ€™s instruments.

It was this time that they took advantage of their situation to rehearse and arrange their songs. They then decided to come up with a demo. Since they had just come out of school they had no financial means, so they approached Madam Efua, a seamstress who believed in their vision. They also got some financial help from Rev. Dr Osei Mensah of World Changer Chapel.

After the demo, the most difficult task as usual, was how to get a producer. By Godâ€™s grace they hooked up with Mr. Stephen Asiedu of Assteve Audio-Visual productions, who helped them come out with their first album dubbed Mempene. It was an instant hit and it enjoyed lots of airplay on radio and TV.