Wuatah is a reggae/hiplife duo comprising Daniel Morris (Risky) and Frank Osei (Papa Virus or PV). The group was first formed when they collaborated to perform in a programme at Wesley Grammar Secondary School in Accra some years ago.

The name Wutah is a Hausa word which means fire.The two came into the limelight when they placed second to Praye during the maiden edition of the Nescafe Africa Revelation music competition in Accra. They later made a demo of some of their songs but had difficulties getting a producer until they met Juliet Amoah of G-strings Entertainment who recorded their album.

Risky and PV, Building Engineering graduate of Takoradi Polytechnic and second year student of Accra Polytechnic respectively live in the same neighbourhood at Mamprobi and wish to stay in the music industry for life. Their style of singing on this fast-pacing song proves that hiplife music goes beyond the boundaries of just rapping to the rhythm of a song. Their style is melodious and blends beat of the music.

Their debut album, Anamontuo with songs like 'Adonko', 'Gossy Gander' and 'Big Dreams' earned them an unprecedented 11 Ghana Music Award nominations including The Most Popular Song of the Year, Album Of the Year, Artiste of the Year, Best Male Vocal Performance, Hiplife Song of the Year, Hiplife Album of the Year, New Hiplife Artiste of the Year, Hiplife Artiste of the Year, New Artiste of the Year, Song writer of the Year and Reggae song of the Year and a Male Vocal Performance nomination for PV. Their track â€œBig Dreamsâ€ won the Reggae song of the year at the 2006 Edition of the Ghana Music Awards.

Since the success of their debut album they have performed at several shows in Ghana, UK, US and Nigeria among several others. They have also collaborated with many artists including Jafextra of Nigeria, Irene & Jane etc. They are set to release their second album and already some of the tracks are making the rounds on radio.