Paul Yeboah, a.k.a Yanfire is a hiplife artist with two albums to his credit. His second album titled Ghanaman Ba Pa, strives to preserve the hiplife genre.He released his first album in 2006 but like many up and coming hiplife artistes, he never had it easy breaking successful grounds in the market due to poor management and financial constraints.

However, Yanfireâ€™s determination to become a hit saw him taking a back seat to learn more about the industry and improve himself before coming out with his next album, the result of which is this eight-track album, Ghanaman Ba Pa.

On the album is Meni Egyina Wo, a mid-tempo song with the highlife rhythm which talks about how the singer has missed his lover and wished she was by his side. The instrumentation have been neatly arranged to blend with the smooth singing and colourful lyrics in the song.

Another song which will send most into a frenzy is Me Hemaa in which he uses flowery adjectives in the lyrics to describe his partner. The beat is sure to get a listener to the dance floor.

Ghanaman Ba Pa is a song which is guaranteed to remind one of his responsibilities towards his country. The lyrics of the song have a latent way of urging Ghanaians to be patriotic even though it is done indirectly and even as the listener enjoys the good beats, he or she would be building the spirit of patriotism within.

Yanfire sees himself as a true son of Ghana who cherishes highlife music and believes it has a great influence on the success of hiplife music. â€ Hiplife generated from Highlife music and we must not forget to inculcate its rhythms in any other Ghanaian music genreâ€ he said.

Paul Yeboah hails from Sunyani in the Brong Ahafo Region and is a graduate of Sunyani Senior High School where he read Science. He was born a little over twenty years ago to Madame Margaret Jyasewaa and Mr. Kobena Yeboah. Apart from music, Yanfire has the dream of pursuing further education to become more enlightened and multitalented in the near future.

Other tracks on the album, which was produced on the Twum Barima Records label owned by Nana Kweku Barima, are Dee Mi Pe Nono and its remix version, Mi Da Edem, Wo Ko Ye Akye and an instrumental version of Me Hemaa.