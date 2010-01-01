Yusif Sulemana born July 29 1972 is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Bole Bamboi Constituency in the Northern Region on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress.

He obtained a certificate in Public and Private Partnership from the Institute of Public and Private Partnership,a 3 Year Post Sec Cert A from Tamale Training College ,a certificate in Corporate Governance from the Institute of Directors,a certificate in Procurement and a certificate in Monitoring and Evaluation from GIMPA as well as a B.S.C and an E,M,B.A from the University of Ghana.

Yusif Sulemana was the Relationship Manager at Unibank from 2004 to 2010 and the Project Manager at Exim Bank from 2010 to 2016.

