Yussif Issaka Jajah born October 21 1979 is a Ghanaian politician and member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing the Ayawaso North Constituency in the Greater Accra Region on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress.

He obtained a certificate from the Institute of Chartered Accountants a B.S.C In Accounting from the Institute of Chartered Accountants and an M.B.A in International Oil and Gas Management from the University of Dundee.

