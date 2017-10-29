Yvonne Nelson born November 12, 1985 is a Ghanaian actress, model, film producer and entrepreneur. She has starred in several movies, including House of Gold (2013), Any Other Monday, In April, and Swing.

Yvonne Nelson was born in Accra and is a descent of the Fante people.She started her education at St.Martin De Porres School in Accra and later went to Aggrey Memorial Senior High School.She had her tertiary education at Zenith University College and Central University where she did a degree course in human resource management.

Nelson, a former Miss Ghana contestant, bust onto the movie scene with big-screen roles in Princess Tyra and Playboy.She delved into movie production in 2011.Her first production was the movie The Price, which was released that year.She also produced Single and Married in 2012 and House of Gold in 2013. The latter won Best Picture at the Ghana Movie Awards and Best Ghanaian Movie at the 2013 City People Entertainment Awards.

On October 29, 2017, Nelson gave birth to her daughter Ryn Roberts with her ex-boyfriend, Jamie Roberts.The actress remained silent about rumors of her pregnancy until she announced the birth of her daughter through a WOW Magazine Cover.

Nelson founded the Yvonne Nelson Glaucoma Foundation in 2010 to help create awareness about the disease.With support from other Ghanaian celebrities, she recorded an all-star charity single and shot a video to help educate people. She also shot a video to help educate people about glaucoma.As a result of her philanthropic activities particularly in glaucoma, she was honored by GoWoman Magazine and Printex for her foundation and film career.

In recent times, Nelson has taken it upon herself, together with other celebrities, to add more voices to the masses in protests against the energy crisis in her country.She led a peaceful vigil called DumsorMustStop on May 16, 2015. The hashtag #dumsormuststop is currently used on social media to amplify the concerns of Ghanaians with regards to the energy crisis.Yvonne, known be very vocal lately about political issues in the country lamented the lack of development in Ghana since the country attained her independence in 1957.

She told the BBC in an interview that she may consider running for political office in the future. Actress Yvonne Nelson tweeted that she is looking forward to the day Ghanaians would refuse to vote in presidential elections to send a message to politicians.

