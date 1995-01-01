Dr. Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings is a medical doctor by profession. She’s a parliamentary aspirant seeking to get into the legislative chamber on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress, the party founded by her father, Jerry John Rawlings, former president of the Republic of Ghana. Being a member of the first family, Zanetor was quite shielded from the media until 1998 when her romantic liaisons led to accusations of human rights violations, particularly against her mother. Her boyfriend at the time, Selassie O’Sullivan-Djentuh was reportedly arrested, detained at the Osu Castle (the seat of the presidency at the time) and his head reportedly shaved with a broken bottle.

Zanetor Rawlings was born in Ghana and had her basic education in North Ridge Lyceum and Achimota School.She later proceeded to Wesley Girls High School in Cape Coast in 1995. She had a tertiary education at Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland where she graduated as a Medical doctor. Career Aside from working in General Practice as a Doctor, she recently picked up a career in politics as she contested in the primaries of the party founded by her father, NDC, in a bid to become a legislator for the Klottey Korle constituency. Zanetor is reported to have children with two men; a Ghanaian and Scottish. Her Ghanaian lover, known as Herbert Mensah, a popular former football coach recently filed a suit against her at a Juvenile court for the custody of their children. In the suit filed in November 2015, Herbert Mensah claimed Zanetor and her family denied him access to the children since their relocation to Ghana.

In 2015, TV3 Network made her the station Ambassador for the purpose of raising funds for the June 3rd flood disaster victims.The flood and fire outbreak at GOIL petro station killed over 150 people in Accra and dozens of others injured.It was rumored that this platform was used to launch her political career, but she denied using such a humanitarian work to launch her political ambition. Few weeks later, what used to be a rumor became a reality when she picked NDC’s parliamentary form, which later enabled her to contest against the incumbent MP representing Korle Klottey constituency, Nii Armah Ashittey and few other contestants; an election which she won. Even though Zanetor won the primaries, she has since been challenged in court for not having a valid voter’s identification card, which according to Ghana Constitution, is a requirement for one to be elected into the position of MP.

