Ziblim Iddi,born September 15,1957 is a Ghanaian politician a Member of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana representing Gushegu constituency in the Northern Region on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party .

He was a Library assistant at the Fulton County Library between 1996 and 2004 and then became a teaching Assistant between 2004 to 2008 at Clark Atlanta University and then a lecturer at the University of Ghana between 2008 and 2016 .

