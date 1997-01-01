Joseph Dadzie, otherwise known as Zizag to to music at a time when his parents could not see him through secondary school.

After a short while he realized the terrain was not as smooth as he thought. Even getting someone to work on his demo was big a problem. In an interview with Beatwaves he said â€œthe whole business is about whom you know.â€

Like Reggae legend Bob Marley said, â€œYou donâ€™t have to give up the fightâ€, Zigzag did not give up the fight in becoming a musical intellectual property owner someday.

In 1997 he began playing copyright songs at spots and other entertainment joints.

He performed at popular events such as Top Radioâ€™s street carnival and a host of other shows at Nkawkaw and its environs, where he is now a household name.

Two years ago, he was one of the main attractions at a project dubbed Culture Contribution In Our Modern Day Art Development.

That was not the end of the road as Zigzag went ahead to feature in some interesting albums yet to be released by artistes such as Blue Bird, K2, Rev. James Makeowuforson, a.k.a Masterplan and few others.

Currently, Zigzag is set to release his own debut album titled â€œBone Ben.â€ It has eight tracks on CD and cassette for the meantime. The songs on the album include â€˜Odo Benâ€™, featuring Akatakyie, â€˜Odo yewuâ€™, â€˜Adonkuâ€™, featuring Soeway, and four other songs featuring Atamoda and Vanpiro.

Briefing Beatwaves on the messages he had in the songs for listeners, he said â€œall my songs talk about the reality of love.

I donâ€™t sing profane. What I mean is, I try to talk about Agape love from the Bible.â€

He expressed hope that when the album is finally released it would be counted among the best in the music industry.