15 in critical condition after multiple car crashes at Gomoa Okyereko

Police investigations into the accident are ongoing

Fifteen passengers are in critical condition while 14 others have sustained various degrees of injuries following an accident involving three vehicles at Gomoa Okyero Junction in the Central Region.

The accident between Toyota saloon car, Kia Rhino, and Sprinter Benz bus happened on the evening of Sunday, June 6, 2021.



An eyewitness, Kwabena Ebo in an interview with Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan said the accident happened after the Toyota salon car wrongfully overtook the Kia Rhino and collided with the sprinter Benz bus which also crushed the other vehicle.

The victims were rushed to Winneba Trauma Hospital where they are receiving treatment.



Police have commenced investigations into the accident.