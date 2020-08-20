General News

15 irregular ECOWAS migrants busted at Hamile

Their ages ranged between 02 and 53 years

The Tactical Night Patrol Team of the Ghana Immigration Service, acting upon intelligence, on Wednesday busted fifteen (15) irregular ECOWAS NATIONALS on board a passenger bus with registration number GN-2357-10 at the Hamile District Assembly Barrier.

The migrants were destined for Techiman and Kumasi respectively for farming and business purposes.



They comprised twelve (12) Burkina Faso nationals and three (03) Niger nationals. Their ages ranged between 02 and 53 years.

A statement signed by the Upper West Regional Public Affairs Officer of the Immigration Service, Ibn Yussif Duranah Abdul-Mumin Seidou said preliminary investigations revealed that the migrants sneaked into Ghana through unapproved routes.



They were screened by the Port Health Personnel before being handed over to the Burkina Faso authorities on the other side of the border at about 0720HRS on 20th August, 2020.

