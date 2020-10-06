1D1F is a solution, Ghana is working again - Dr. Joseph Kobina Essibu

Source: Isaac Cobbinah, Contributor

Board Chairman of the Cocoa Marketing Company, Dr. Joseph Kobina Esibu has touted governments One District One Factory industrialisation drive policy as an effective vehicle of development which the Akufo-Addo led administration is using to push Ghana towards progress.

Addressing supporters of the New Patriotic Party in the Awutu Senya East Constituency after a health walk on Sunday, October 4, 2020, Dr. Esibu argued that the quest by the National Democratic Congress and its Flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama to return to power is hinged on deception looking at their previous track record when they were in power.



“Four years ago Teacher Trainees allowance and Nursing trainees allowance, the NDC said they can’t work with it and that even if they will lose they would never restore it. What has changed? You couldn’t do it when you were in power and you are now saying you’ll do it if you come again. You can’t deceive us, John Mahama you are not credible,” he stated.



Touching on industralisation, Dr. Essibu highlighted how the Komenda Sugar Factory constructed under the NDC government has become redundant and touted the 1D1F as a working policy and said Ghanaians will not want to risk losing the progress being made under the leadership of President Nana Addo.



“We were here when they said Komenda Sugar Factory is working, today Ekumfi factory is working Nana Addo is credible. 1D1F is a solution, Ghana is working again. We can’t guarantee your coming again, we have to progress and if you come again things will go bad. So, Ghanaians are saying you won’t come again, in fact, God has rejected you.”

He used the opportunity to canvass support for the Member of Parliament for the area, Mavis Hawa Koomson and called on the constituents to vote massively for the MP and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo come December 7, 2020.



On her part, the MP who also addressed the supporters while expressing her gratitude to them, encouraged the constituency to continue vesting their faith in her and the president for more developments in the constituency and the country at large.



"We (Nana Addo and I) are poised to work relentlessly to ensure that this Constituency becomes the home of development and a secure place to live", Madam Hawa Koomson said.



She assured the people of accelerated development initiatives and urged voters to give herself and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo four more years to do more for Ghana.

