2019/2020 Ghana Premier League: Aduana Stars vs Bechem United

Aduana will play Bechem United

Aduana Stars and Bechem United will lock horns in a high profile regional derby on Sunday.

The matchday three encounter is scheduled to be played at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park in Dormaa.



The Ogya boys come into the fixture at the back of a 1-1 draw with King Faisal last weekend after their first match of the season against Hearts was rescheduled.



Aduana Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin will have to mastermind a strategy without his talismanic striker Yahaya Mohammed who is expected to be sidelined for some time with a shoulder injury.



While the Hunters are in high spirits following their 1-0 win over WAFA on match day 2.



They also managed to hold Liberty Professionals to a 1-1 draw in their first game and currently sit 3rd on the league standings.



In the last five meetings between the two clubs, Aduana Stars have had the upper hand with three wins, two draws, and no defeats.

Probable line-ups:



Aduana Stars XI



Joseph Addo (GK) , Isaac Kwain ,Caleb Amankwah, Farouk Adams, Tijani Joshua, Prince Acquah, Flavio Kouassi Kongoza, Oba Ikama Ulitch, Bright Adjei, Samuel Bio, Yahaya Mohammed.



Bechem United XI



Daniel Afadzwu (GK), Agbesimah Kofi, Asante Emmanuel, Charles Amponsah Bosompem, Owusu Boakye Emmanuel, Adamu Mohammed, Moro Salifu, Caleb Asamoah, Hafiz Konkoni, Charles Mensah, Stephen Owusu



Match officials

REFEREE: MUSAH MUBARIK



ASSISTANTS: MUMUNI FUSEINI & THOMAS NGINDIEYE



4TH REFEREE: BISMARK APPIAH



MATCH COMMISSIONER: A.S. SEIDU



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: VINCENT AMPAABEN