2020 Elections: No one has been shot for snatching a ballot box – Police

DSP Irene Oppong, Central region Police PRO

No person has been shot dead for snatching a ballot box at the Awutu Senya West constituency the Police has denied reports.

According to DSP Irene Oppong, Central region Police PRO, the young man was attacked by a mob at Obrakyere a town within Awutu Senya West.



The reason for the attack is not immediately known but there was no gun wounds, DSP Oppong noted.



She said the man was unconscious and has been sent to the Swedru government hospital for medical care.

The Police, DSP Oppong noted are waiting for him to gain consciousness and ask him his side of the story.



