2020 elections: Five controversial promises by Mahama so far

Flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress, John Mahama

Come Monday, August 31, 2020, the John Mahama-led NDC will unveil its manifesto for the upcoming elections.

Like their compatriot NPP, the manifesto will provide the blueprint for how the party will run the country for the next four years should they beat Akufo-Addo and his party at the polls.



But even before they unveil their governmental plans, flagbearer John Mahama has been making some promises.



At various mini-rallies and visits to institutions and persons, the former President has offered sneak peeks into how Ghana will look like should he be given another chance to rule the country again.



The promises are quite a lot but a few have caused stirs in the public space with some people describing them as populist and a desperate attempt to woo voters.



GhanaWeb today, brings you five of these promises.



Promise to pay customers of collapsed financial institutions



The former president and his party have always held that the crisis in the financial sector was government-inflicted and avoidable.

They see it more of a witch-hunt of some personalities than a clean up of that sector.



In light of this, when given the nod, Mahama will investigate and prosecute all government officials involved in this carefully orchestrated plan.



He also plans to pay every client who lost his or her funds in the collapse of the financial institutions.



Menzgold customers are not exempted from this ‘father Christmas’ offer from Mahama.



“I weep for the many who have lost their jobs, the many who have lost their businesses, the many who have lost their livelihood among others. I pledge on behalf of the NDC that we shall pay within one year all who have funds locked up with the collapsed financial institutions. Within one year. I promise,” he said.



Legalize Okada



The okada business is one that divides opinions in this country. Over the years many debates have been held over whether it should be legalized or the laws against it should be enforced.

The health professionals have always maintained a zero-tolerance approach for Okada due to it being accident-prone.



Others have argued that the business has come to stay and therefore should be legalized and regularized and Mahama belongs to this school of thought.



Addressing people during his tour of Kpando in the Volta Region, he stated that “our law says okada is illegal, but it is a reality it has come to stay and you can’t stop it. So, I say when we come into office, we will legalise it but we will regulate it.”







Return mining concessions



In the fight against the galamsey menace, some concessions were ceased by the government because the owners supposedly didn’t have the document that permits them to own those concessions.



The anti-galamsey fight has not been without the politicization of things in the country with some people claiming that their concessions were taken because they are on the other side of the political divide.

Mahama says when elected, every licensed operator who lost his or her concession will get it back.



“The other time, I was speaking about small scale mining business. People paid money to acquire concessions legally from the Mineral Commission. When there was a change of government, those concessions, have been taken away from those people and given to those they want to give it to. We’re all one people in Ghana, everyone must benefit from our country, regardless of where you come from. Whether an Ashanti, Akyem, Ga, Ewe or Dagomba, we’re all Ghanaians,” Mr Mahama said.



He stressed: “Lately it looks like we’re being selective, if you don’t belong to a certain party, they take away your concession. They have taken away people’s excavators to give to party members to work.



“The NDC is, however, saying that, we stand for social justice, so God willing when we come back into power, we’ll correct all these mistakes, we’ll retrieve the concessions and give them back to the rightful owners. We’ll make laws such that the country will benefit from the mining without destroying our lands and water bodies.”







Fight corruption head on



Subah, SADA, GYEEDA and the flying ‘akonfems’ are just a few of many corruption scandals that rocked Mahama when he was in office as president.

It has been said these scandals caused the downfall of John Mahama four years ago but he is back and he is promising that should he beat Akufo-Addo in the 2020 elections corruption won’t be tolerated in his government.



“I pledge to the people of Ghana that we will listen to them and whatever concerns that they have, if God gives me a second term in office, we will see a more transparent government. We will deal more with the issue of corruption in terms of strengthening the institutions that deal with corruption.”



Free Healthcare After enjoying free education from basic school to high school, Ghanaians could enjoy free healthcare if they opt for Mahama.



John Mahama says that, in line with NDC’s social democratic principles, his government will make healthcare free in the country.



“Ladies and gentlemen, as a social democratic party, we seek to harness the best qualities in all our people to transform the destiny of our nation”.



“In that direction, and as the fulcrum around which our health policy will evolve, we will before the end of 2021, introduce and begin the implementation of a Free Primary Health Care Plan”, he announced. He explained: “This will make the provision of primary health care to all Ghanaians, young and elderly, free”.





