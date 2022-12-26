2023 will be bigger and better - Okaikwei North MP touts 2022 achievements

The MP is hopeful of a better 2023

The Member of Parliament for Okaikwei North, Theresa Lardi Awuni, has expressed great hope in the coming year, describing it as a year that will be bigger and better.

She explained that just as she and her other colleagues on the Minority side of parliament have done in the year, they would continue to exhibit even more of those in the year 2023.



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP also stated that she would endeavour to live up to her promises and assurances to her constituents.



“Next year is going to be the year of bigger and better. I will, together with my colleagues in the minority, continue to fight, every inch of the way to make sure that you get a good deal, and to hold this decrepit administration to account. We have a lot to do in Okaikwei North, and a lot will get done next year.



“A lot of things are in the works already. Overpromising and under-delivering is not my thing, so pardon me if I don't divulge too many details,” she said in a statement.



Theresa Lardi Awuni’s statement were contained in her Christmas message to her constituents.



She used the opportunity to tout some of her achievements in 2022, within her constituency.

One of the areas that was predominantly focused on, she said, was the area of education.



Below is Theresa Lardi Awuni's full Christmas message to her constituents:

Dear Constituents,



It’s been an eventful year!



With all the ups and downs we have experienced, we thank God for keeping us alive, such that we get to see the end of the year, and for what we have been able to achieve.



As your representative, it has been my job, together with my colleagues in the minority caucus, to hold the current administration accountable for their actions, which have not cast our dear nation in the best light. We continue to pray for wisdom for our leaders and ensure that the right thing is done. We will continue to fight for dealings in our name to be transparent and hold the current administration to account.



This year has been project-laden for me, personally.



We chalked many philanthropic successes, with projects like the provision of canopies, chairs and tables for the Alogboshie Hospital, health screenings in almost every ward of our constituency, in addition to seeing to the medical needs/expenses of a bunch of our constituents.

We also donated stationery and snacks for BECE candidates this year, supported the Muslim community with foodstuff for the festivities, in addition to glucometer machines and strips for the aged across the constituency, among many others.



My office provided financial assistance to over twenty-five people this year, for educational puposes, with these candidates receiving training ranging from fashion to media, digital technologies and food production. The training they will receive will make them productive leaders who will put our constituency on the map.



On the infrastructure front, we managed to get the bridge at Niiboinam done, as well as the culvert at the Akweteyman Chief's Palace Road. The construction of the bridge was completed in record time thanks to the joint effort of my team and the community at large. It is truly a great achievement for me as an MP to be able to make such significant changes in my constituency.



It is my prayer, that in the spirit of Christmas, our nation will find hope and renewal, and rise again.



Next year is going to be the year of bigger and better. I will, together with my colleagues in the minority, continue to fight, every inch of the way to make sure that you get a good deal, and to hold this decrepit administration to account. We have a lot to do in Okaikwei North, and a lot will get done next year. A lot of things are in the works already. Overpromising and underdeliverng is not my thing, so pardon me if I don't divulge too many details.



I want to thank you all for your support throughout the year, and I hope that we can continue working together as we move forward into 2023.

I wish you a merry Christmas, and a happy new year.



Yours Sincerely,



Hon. Theresa Lardi Awuni



(Member of Parliament, Okaikwei North Constituency)



AE/WA