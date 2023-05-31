0
2024 Election: Failed NDC candidate declares support for Jomoro MP

Dorcas Toffey And Francis 1234 Dorcas Affo-Toffey shakes hands with Francis Ackatia Kwaidoo

Wed, 31 May 2023 Source: Daniel Kaku

Dorcas Afo-Toffey, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Jomoro Constituency in the Western Region, has embarked on a reconciliation drive after the Parliamentary primaries, which saw her being retained.

The drive was to bring all on board, especially the main candidate who contested her during the May 13 primary.

Dorcas Affo-Toffey was challenged by Francis Ackatia Kwaidoo in the NDC primaries.

She polled 1,574 to emerge as the retained candidate for the 2024 election, while Ackatia Kwaidoo, who contested the seat for the third time, polled 175 of the total vote cast.

Constituency executives and supporters of both candidates attended the meeting.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Francis Ackatia Kwaidoo expressed readiness to help Jomoro retain the seat in the 2024 election.

He said in an internal contest, such occurrences are expected, but it is fruitful when candidates come together to ensure victory.

Madam Affo-Toffey said her move was to ensure victory in the 2024 election.

Madam Affo-Toffey promised to work with all to retain the seat in the 2024 election.

Source: Daniel Kaku
