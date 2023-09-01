2024 Elections: NDC targets 14 seats in Western Region

Alhaji Mustapha Iddrisu speaking at the NDC 's capacity building conference

Source: Daniel Kaku

The Western Regional Youth Wing of the opposition, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has assured the leadership of the party of their determination to assist the party in winning 14 out of 17 parliamentary seats in the Western Region and flipping the presidential votes in favour of NDC.

"We have been energized and poised for the battle ahead", NDC Western Regional Youth Organizer, Alhaji Mustapha Iddrisu emphasized.



Alhaji Mustapha Iddrisu has therefore challenged constituency and branch youth organizers of the party to adopt the power of collaboration and cooperation in the discharge of their duties as party officials managing grassroots mobilization.



"As a wing of the party, we the youth must endeavour to collaborate with other stakeholders for our mutual benefit," he said.



The youth commander was addressing youth organizers in the party at a capacity-building conference organized in Ellembelle in the Western Region under the theme "Mobilization for power: The Role of a Youth Organizer".



He said the leadership of the Western Regional Youth wing, recognises the critical role the youth will play in mobilizing massive support for the NDC to secure victory in 2024, hence, the decision to organise the capacity-building conference with the main purpose of enhancing mobilization of skills of constituency youth organizers across the region.

"I therefore implore my youth commanders to give the conference its maximum attention. Many are those who have questioned the usefulness of this conference. I have often told them that the difference this time around is that we have new leadership that has been progressive, reliable, responsive, and productive. Business as usual is no longer in the lexicon of the youth", he submitted.



He noted that the Mustapha-led Western Regional Youth Wing is poised to change the political narrative of the Western Region.



He said: "As we are about to enter the election year, we shall revolutionize our campaign strategies, aims at winning more votes for both Presidential and Parliamentary candidates in Western Region".



He said there were compiling reasons why the Akufo Addo/Bawumia administration must be kicked out of office.



"They have destroyed every sector of the Ghanaian economy and the future is bleak, making them unfit to be in office beyond the 2024 general elections", he added.

The youth wing, he underscored will therefore collaborate with the various stakeholders especially the members of parliament and parliamentary candidates in this crucial election.



He continued by saying: "According to the population census, about 56% of the Ghanaian population is youthful. And this put the youth wing in a crucial position towards next year's crucial elections".



"Mr. Chairman, the Western Regional youth wing is poised for victory in the forthcoming general elections and will leave no stone unturned for our effort to be counted. However, in winning power next year, we shall demand our pound of flesh. We are equally ready and qualified to be appointed CEOs in the various institutions. Job opportunities, scholarships, and travel opportunities will be demanded"



Alhaji Mustapha Iddirisu expressed profound gratitude to the party's regional patron, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah for his significant role in organizing this event in the history of the youth wing.



"We also want to use this platform to once again congratulate you on your elevation to the position of Deputy Minority Leader. We are super proud of this singular honour bestowed on the Western Region. Words have failed me to convey our highest form of appreciation to you", Mustapha acknowledged the MP.

He concluded his address with a call on the youth to seize the opportunity to enhance their organisational skills ahead of the 2024 crucial elections.



"As commanders, we must live up to our responsibilities", he added.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.